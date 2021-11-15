LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Deer captured inside OLOL hospital

Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured at OLOL.(Viewer)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital.

The deer ran through the main entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Essen Lane.

From there, the animal ran up the hospital’s escalator where it was quickly captured, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15pm and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way.”

We can confirm that around 2:15pm a small deer entered the main hospital entrance and up the escalators where it was captured by a law enforcement officer and several team members.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal. Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward’s Creek.

WAFB has a crew on the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

HABD Voucher Program offers assistance to preferenced clients
Jefferson County judge set for trial on ethics charges
Memorial garden.
Students build memorial garden for Bessemer teacher who died of COVID-19
Walker Co. Deputies: Woman killed in potential drive-by shooting