Cold morning; Cloud cover moving in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s another cold start to our day today, with more than a few areas freezing cold under clear skies with light winds. As of the 4am hour places just below freezing include Hamilton, Jasper, and Gadsden—with Pell City and Centre right at 32 degrees. Winds are out of the Northeast this morning at around 5mph or lighter. Winds will likely shift to come out of the Southwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph.

AccuTrack radar shows a dry sweep for us and across the southeastern United States.

There aren’t any clouds out there this morning, and we are only expecting some high, thin cirrus clouds to develop later this morning and into the afternoon hours for our northern counties.

Clouds are expected to begin moving in tonight and as a result warmer temps are expected tomorrow morning. Lows will likely bottom out in the upper 30s to 40s in most locations.

Those clouds could be slow to clear, but eventually we should see partly cloudy skies Tuesday, with highs averaging close to 71-degrees. The further south you live tomorrow the more sunshine you should see all day long—so our southern counties could see temps into the mid 70s tomorrow.

A mild warming trend should continue into Wednesday, with most locations warming into the mid-70s by afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday a cold front could bring a few showers our way. This system is expected to weaken as it moves into our dry airspace, only allowing for a chance of light showers to move through during the morning hours.

Another shot of cool, dry air is forecast to move in behind the front, with temps again expected to drop into the 30s Friday and Saturday mornings.

Temperatures should moderate somewhat over the weekend, bringing highs into the mid 60s. and lows into the mid 40s by Sunday morning.

I hope it’s a nice Monday for you.

