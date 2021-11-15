Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to attend Infrastructure Bill signing in Washington D.C.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham say Mayor Randall Woodfin will travel to Washington D.C. to attend the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

When speaking about the signing event, the mayor released this statement:

This is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation which will directly benefit the people of Birmingham and our state. This will truly be a game-changer for Birmingham, allowing investments in our roads and bridges, and potentially millions to upgrade and expand public transit, broadband infrastructure and our storm water system. I thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their leadership and Congresswoman Sewell for her support of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

The bill will be signed by President Biden at the White House on November 15th.

