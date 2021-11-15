LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin to attend Infrastructure Bill signing in Washington D.C.

Officials with the City of Birmingham say Mayor Randall Woodfin will travel to Washington D.C....
Officials with the City of Birmingham say Mayor Randall Woodfin will travel to Washington D.C. to attend the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham say Mayor Randall Woodfin will travel to Washington D.C. to attend the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

When speaking about the signing event, the mayor released this statement:

The bill will be signed by President Biden at the White House on November 15th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer shot in foot at Birmingham nightclub
Investigation in SW Birmingham
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Southwest Birmingham
Bessemer homicide investigation
Bessemer Police: Man shot several times, killed during argument
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car

Latest News

Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Officials with ALEA say a Eutaw man was killed in a two car crash in Sumter County on Sunday...
Man killed in crash in Sumter County
FIRST ALERT for it to cool off quickly once the sun goes down
FIRST ALERT for it to cool off quickly once the sun goes down
We are on your side with a few safety tips before you fry a turkey this thanksgiving.
Safety tips for frying a turkey for Thanksgiving