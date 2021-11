Bessemer man shot, killed during assault

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 34-year-old Bessemer man was shot and killed during an assault Friday night, November 12, 2021.

The coroner said Nicholas Marquise Cunningham was shot during an assault in Lipscomb.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. at 271 Woodward Estates.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Lipscomb Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.