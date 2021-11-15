Bessemer City Schools Teacher Recruitment Fair

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer City School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair for interested applicants.

The system is recruiting for elementary, middle, and secondary teachers, as well as classified personnel positions.

It will be held:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

4pm - 7pm

at Bessemer City High School

Interviews and offers for hire will be made on the spot, so applicants should come prepared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.