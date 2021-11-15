LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bessemer City Schools Teacher Recruitment Fair

(HNN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer City School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair for interested applicants.

The system is recruiting for elementary, middle, and secondary teachers, as well as classified personnel positions.

It will be held:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

4pm - 7pm

at Bessemer City High School

Interviews and offers for hire will be made on the spot, so applicants should come prepared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say a woman was grazed in a shooting on Saturday.
Woman grazed in shooting in Tuscaloosa
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
13 y.o. McCalla teen wins national bareback title
13-year-old McCalla teen wins national bareback title

Latest News

Officer Darius Gamble
Officer shot in foot at Birmingham nightclub
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Hueytown Primary opens SOURCE: Jefferson County Schools
Hueytown Primary opens to students
Hueytown Primary opens SOURCE: Jefferson County Schools
Hueytown Primary opens SOURCE: Jefferson County Schools