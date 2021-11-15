LawCall
Auburn football stadium getting wireless network upgrade

Auburn University’s football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to cost $10 million.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University’s football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to cost $10 million.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that trustees approved a plan to update the Wi-Fi system at the more than 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium during a meeting Friday.

Facilities management vice president Dan King says the system is heavily utilized on game day and called it an “essential amenity” that was last updated a decade ago.

Funding for the project will be split, with Auburn’s athletics department paying 60% of the cost and the cellular carrier, Verizon, picking up the remaining 40%.

