Alabama health leaders concerned about winter surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders are encouraged by declining COVID-19 cases, but they remain concerned the state could see a winter surge.

Nationally, we have seen an increase in COVID cases in about 21 states. The days are getting colder and more people may go inside where it’s easier to spread the infectious disease.

A winter surge may be underway, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations. The immunity from vaccinations are starting to decrease. This is why health leaders said boosters are needed. Face mask use is also declining.

In Alabama, our positivity rate has dropped to 4.3%. That is good, but state health leaders pointed out there is still a lot of community transmission, even though many counties now have moderate transmission. This could be a serious problem if we see an increase in flu cases. Another big concern is that not enough of the state is fully vaccinated.

“The possibility of Delta to continue its march through the state of Alabama looks pretty good. Now certainly all of us don’t want that to happen. We hope that will not happen,” said Dr. Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Dr. Landers is encouraging people to continue to get those vaccinations. You need to act this week in order to be fully vaccinated by Christmas. Children 5-11 are now eligible to get shots.

She also encouraged people to still be cautious by wearing masks and socially distancing because you don’t know who is vaccinated or not.

