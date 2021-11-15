LawCall
33-year-old man shot and killed in Bessemer

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson CO. coroner, 33-year-old Dominique Louvert Giles sustained multiple gunshot injuries during a reported assault in the 3200 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer around 3:00.

Giles died at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

