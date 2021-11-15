LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

1 escaped Georgia inmate in custody; search continues for 4 others

From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - One escaped inmate is in custody and the search continues for four others, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI issued a “Blue Alert” earlier this weekend after five inmates escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities say each of the inmates has a violent history and two of them are murder suspects. GBI officials say they took a white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate number CMP8628.

GBI announced Sunday night that Tyree Mantan Jackson had been taken into custody in Warner Robbins.

The other escaped inmates have been identified as Tyree Williams, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr. Authorities say they all escaped from the Pulaski County Jail shorty after 11 p.m. Friday.

Pulaski County is about 50 miles south of Macon.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees.

If you see any of the inmates, investigators warn not to approach them and call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1212.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say a woman was grazed in a shooting on Saturday.
Woman grazed in shooting in Tuscaloosa
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
13 y.o. McCalla teen wins national bareback title
13-year-old McCalla teen wins national bareback title

Latest News

JeffCo homicide First Alert
JeffCo homicide First Alert
Crash kills one in Morgan County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Community demanding more security after child was shot
Community members want more security after nine-year-old girl was shot in the neck
FIRST ALERT for a frosty start tomorrow but not as cold as this morning
FIRST ALERT for a frosty start tomorrow but not as cold as this morning