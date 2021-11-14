LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman grazed in shooting in Tuscaloosa

Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say a woman was grazed in a shooting on Saturday.
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say a woman was grazed in a shooting on Saturday.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say a woman was grazed in a shooting on Saturday.

Authorities tell us officers arrived on the scene of the Shell Station on Greensboro Avenue to investigate. Authorities say some fired shots from a vehicle, and that the woman who was grazed denied medical treatment.

Authorities say no one is in custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation in SW Birmingham
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Southwest Birmingham
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Bessemer homicide investigation
Bessemer Police: Man shot several times, killed during argument

Latest News

Auburn Univ. lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals in most buildings
officer shot in foot
Officer shot in foot near Quest nightclub
Officer shot in foot at Birmingham nightclub
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen