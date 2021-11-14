Woman grazed in shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say a woman was grazed in a shooting on Saturday.

Authorities tell us officers arrived on the scene of the Shell Station on Greensboro Avenue to investigate. Authorities say some fired shots from a vehicle, and that the woman who was grazed denied medical treatment.

Authorities say no one is in custody.

