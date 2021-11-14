UAB defeats Marshall in 2020 Conference USA championship rematch, 21-14

LawCall
By Alex Jones
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (WBRC) -After winning the Conference USA Championship in 2020 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the UAB Blazers returned to West Virginia, hoping to keep their conference championship hopes alive for this season.

The Blazers survived a tough game against the Thundering Herd, defeating Marshall 21-14.

UAB got off to a fast start, with running back DeWayne McBride scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Blazers a 14-0 lead. Marshall would score a touchdown just before the end of the second quarter, cutting the UAB lead to 14-7 at halftime.

Marshall would tie the game late in the third quarter, when Grant Wells threw a touchdown to Corey Gammage. UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins would find the end zone on the very next drive, giving the Blazers a 21-14 lead, and scoring what would prove to be the game winning score.

Marshall had an opportunity to tie to game in the fourth quarter, but a Grayson Cash interception sealed the victory for the Blazers.

UAB improves to 7-3 on the season, keeping their hopes of a second straight Conference USA title alive. The Blazers will travel to San Antonio next week to face the undefeated UTSA Roadrunners, for first place in the western division of the conference.

