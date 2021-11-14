LawCall
Miles College falls to Albany State in SIAC Championship game

By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College went for their third straight SIAC Conference Title on Saturday.

The Golden Bears faced Albany State in the championship game and the winner took home the beautiful trophy. But, it was all about Albany State as the Golden Rams went up 17-0 in the first half.

Albany went on to win 31-0.

Miles fans were not happy with the score, but wouldn’t trade their purple and gold.

“It’s family, it’s home it’s always been like that since the day I got here. Since I graduated, the relationships I kept, the people I met, so for me this will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Roderick Jones, a Miles College alum.

Miles finished 6-5 on the season, so congratulations to the players for making it to another conference championship game!

