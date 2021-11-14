Man killed in crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with ALEA say a Eutaw man was killed in a two car crash in Sumter County on Sunday morning.

Authorities say 44-year-old Ronald J. Daniels was killed when the car he was driving crashed head on with another vehicle. This crash happened on I-59 near the 23 mile mark, just about five miles north of York. Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital. It is unclear just how severe her injuries are.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating.

