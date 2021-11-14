Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a man dead after a car accident.

According to deputies, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Shady Grove Road in western Jefferson County.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a car that had left the roadway, traveled down a ravine and struck several trees.

The 44-year-old male occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses remained on the scene to assist.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.