Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a man dead after a car accident.

According to deputies, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Shady Grove Road in western Jefferson County.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a car that had left the roadway, traveled down a ravine and struck several trees.

The 44-year-old male occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses remained on the scene to assist.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

