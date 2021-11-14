LawCall
Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap

State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr is working on proposed legislation for lawmakers to consider in 2022. He said it would include hiring more math coaches in elementary schools and other efforts to boost math scores.

Eventually in the later part of this decade, fifth grade students would need to show they were meeting certain math benchmarks to move to the sixth grade.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told state Board of Education members this week that she hopes to develop a math counterpart to the Alabama Literacy Act.

