FIRST ALERT: Sunday warmup following Freeze Warning

By Fred Hunter
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure has settled over the area and with light winds temperatures are at or just below the freezing mark, so the Freeze Warning continues through 8 am with areas of frost expected across most of the area.

The winds circulating around the ridge of high pressure will allow winds to become more westerly bringing somewhat warmer conditions this afternoon with highs around 60. This moderating temperature trend will continue with highs topping 70 through mid-week before a cold front pushes into Northwest Alabama Wednesday night bringing at least a chance for showers although rain coverage is expected to be limited through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT for cold start Sunday
FIRST ALERT for cold start Sunday(WBRC)

Following the passage of the front, dry, cool air will spread back into the region as another ridge of high pressure builds to the north. We may see an increase in west/southwest winds by the weekend bringing a return to a more moist atmosphere with returning rain chances by next Saturday.

