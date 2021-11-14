Birmingham Police say Real Time Crime Center is helping solve dozens of cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said in just a few weeks of being launched, The Real Time Crime Center has already helped them solve more than twenty cases, including some of the more recent ones.

“It has been going absolutely phenomenal,” Sgt. Rodarious Mauldin said. “We have been able to close out several investigations.”

Officers inside Birmingham Police’s new Real Time Crime Center are watching over the city with 19 hours of surveillance everyday.

“If we have a suspect that is armed with a gun at that location, we have a description, our Real Time Crime Center can actually see it in real time and can relay that information over to our officers. Once they arrive on scene, they know exactly who they are looking for, what they are looking for, and the precautions to take.”

Sergeant Rodarious Mauldin said there are more than 300 cameras throughout the city that officers can tap into at any time. He said that is how they were able to quick make an arrest in nine-year-old Ja’liyah Baker’s case. She was innocently caught in the crossfire of two men shooting.

“We were able to capture footage of that shooting,” Mauldin said. “We were able to gather a description and while officers were responding to the scene, those descriptions were put out, so the officers know what to look for. We were able to get information within minutes.”

The new three million dollar center is upgraded technology for the department and can help in more than shooting crimes.

“If we have a robbery or a carjacking, if that picks up on our LPR cameras, we will be able to give our officers more information so they have more leads and know what cars we are looking for.”

Mauldin said the Real Time Crime Center is long overdue and will help reduce homicides and other violent crimes.

It also helped in a recent kidnapping case, where a three year old girl was stolen and taken across state lines.

“We were able to get immediate information from our flock and LPR cameras,” Mauldin said. “As those vehicles were crossing state lines, they had more information, and they were able to stop the vehicle in Pearl, Mississippi.”

Mauldin said it does more than give officers a leg up on the case before they even arrive to the scene, it helps them feel safe.

“When you combine experienced officers with technology, it makes your job easier,” he said. “It makes you feel a little bit safer when you are going in the field.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.