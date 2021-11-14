3 shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a triple shooting in Montgomery.

A police spokesman, Lt. Jarrett Williams, said officers responded to the 300 block of East Patton Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Williams said they found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds and another with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. All three were taken to a local hospital.

There have been no arrests at this time.

No other information was released.

