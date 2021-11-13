LawCall
Sideline: Week Three Playoff Schedule

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WBRC) CLASS 1A

Brantley (11-0) at Keith (11-1)

Sweet Water (11-0) at Maplesville (11-1)

Woodland (5-7) at Wadley (11-1)

Pickens County (10-2) at Decatur Heritage (10-2)

CLASS 2A

Clarke County (10-2) at B.B. Comer (10-2)

Lanett (10-2) at Highland Home (7-5)

Southeastern (8-4) at Cleveland (10-2)

Spring Garden (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (9-3)

CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (9-3)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) at Montgomery Catholic (12-0)

Saks (11-1) at Fyffe (10-1)

Winfield (12-0) at Piedmont (10-2)

CLASS 4A

American Christian (11-1) at Vigor (11-1)

Handley (9-2) at Jackson (10-2)

Madison Academy (11-1) at Good Hope (9-3)

Oneonta (11-1) at Brooks (12-0)

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright (11-1) at Andalusia (8-4)

Pike Road (11-0) at Faith Academy (7-4)

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Center Point (9-3)

Parker (11-1) at Fairview (11-1)

CLASS 6A

Saraland (10-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2)

Opelika (9-3) at Hueytown (11-1)

Mountain Brook (11-1) at Pinson Valley (9-3)

Gardendale (10-2) at Clay-Chalkville (12-0)

CLASS 7A

Auburn (10-2) at Central-Phenix City (12-0)

Thompson (11-1) AT Hoover (12-0)

