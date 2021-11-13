Sideline: Week Three Playoff Schedule
(WBRC) CLASS 1A
Brantley (11-0) at Keith (11-1)
Sweet Water (11-0) at Maplesville (11-1)
Woodland (5-7) at Wadley (11-1)
Pickens County (10-2) at Decatur Heritage (10-2)
CLASS 2A
Clarke County (10-2) at B.B. Comer (10-2)
Lanett (10-2) at Highland Home (7-5)
Southeastern (8-4) at Cleveland (10-2)
Spring Garden (12-0) at Mars Hill Bible (9-3)
CLASS 3A
T.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (9-3)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) at Montgomery Catholic (12-0)
Saks (11-1) at Fyffe (10-1)
Winfield (12-0) at Piedmont (10-2)
CLASS 4A
American Christian (11-1) at Vigor (11-1)
Handley (9-2) at Jackson (10-2)
Madison Academy (11-1) at Good Hope (9-3)
Oneonta (11-1) at Brooks (12-0)
CLASS 5A
UMS-Wright (11-1) at Andalusia (8-4)
Pike Road (11-0) at Faith Academy (7-4)
Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Center Point (9-3)
Parker (11-1) at Fairview (11-1)
CLASS 6A
Saraland (10-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2)
Opelika (9-3) at Hueytown (11-1)
Mountain Brook (11-1) at Pinson Valley (9-3)
Gardendale (10-2) at Clay-Chalkville (12-0)
CLASS 7A
Auburn (10-2) at Central-Phenix City (12-0)
Thompson (11-1) AT Hoover (12-0)
