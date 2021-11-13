LawCall
Officer shot in foot at Birmingham nightclub

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Sgt. Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, an off-duty officer was shot in the foot at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police said the off-duty officer arrived at Quest Night Club for his security shift when he was alerted by staff that someone had a firearm on the patio.

The officer made contact with the suspect and the suspect shot the officer in the foot, according to Mauldin. The officer was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mauldin also said the suspect was wounded, but it is believed that the officer did not shoot. Police believe the suspect’s wound was self-inflicted.

The suspect was also taken to UAB Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

