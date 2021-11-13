Man faces charges of assault with bodily fluids in the Shelby Co. Jail

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Jail inmate is facing three charges of assault with bodily fluids, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Hamza Abusiaf was being moved to a new cell by three deputies so they could clean his other cell.

When they came to get him, deputies said Abusiaf threw a cup of bodily fluids on the three deputies.

According to court documents, the bodily fluid was urine.

