Man faces charges of assault with bodily fluids in the Shelby Co. Jail

Hamza Abusiaf
Hamza Abusiaf(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County Jail inmate is facing three charges of assault with bodily fluids, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Hamza Abusiaf was being moved to a new cell by three deputies so they could clean his other cell.

When they came to get him, deputies said Abusiaf threw a cup of bodily fluids on the three deputies.

According to court documents, the bodily fluid was urine.

