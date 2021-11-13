LawCall
Former Ensley High School property to become home, mixed-use development

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The demolition at the former Ensley High School property has started. It’s the next step in the plan to develop a 244-home mixed-used neighborhood at 2301 Avenue J.

“Neighborhood revitalization is our top priority,” Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “For many years, Ensley High School provided the educational foundation for this community. As the next steps are taken, this site will provide a new foundation for vibrant and livable space for our residents.”

The Zimmerman Development Team, which is overseeing the project, estimates demolition will be complete in less than 4 months. Upon completion of demolition, the developers will have a 9-month design and community engagement period. Construction could start as early as late 2022.

The school building, which closed in 2006, was destroyed by fire in 2018.

The property is slated for carriage houses and a 3-story apartment building for a total of 244 new homes ranging in size from 1 to 3 bedrooms.

Plans include converting the Ensley High School gymnasium into commercial space. The mixed-use development will also include off-street parking, green space and an early childhood learning center.

The property was sold to Zimmerman for $50,000 as part of a redevelopment agreement. The agreement also provides certain incentives in the form of a city grant of up to $1.5 million for the project.

The development team is made up of Zimmerman Properties, TriStar, Star-C, East Lake Initiative, and David Baker Architects.

