FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect tonight and Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from The Tennessee Valley south, including all of Central Alabama from 9 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight low temperatures of 29 to 32 degrees are possible across the area from 9 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. Sunday. Take steps now to protect any sensitive vegetation or unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A cold front passed through the region overnight and a second front will move through later in the weekend bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air ushered south by northwesterly winds. Today, high pressure will build into the area bringing an overall chilly forecast for the weekend. Today’s highs will barely break 50 with overnight lows near or below freezing area wide.

Temperatures will move above freezing early Sunday morning as winds become more southwesterly ahead of another dry cold front which will sweep across the area Sunday night and early Monday morning so expect more cold temperatures to begin the week. However, with a return to a brisk northwesterly wind flow more widespread frost and freezing conditions are not expected with the exception of areas in the sheltered valleys.

For the rest of the week an area of high pressure will be centered over the area by Tuesday and by midweek winds will become more southerly ahead of another approaching front. This will allow afternoon temperatures to recover to around 70 with increasing rain chances by Thursday followed by clearing conditions with a return to cooler temperatures Friday when highs will again only be around 60.

Don’t forget to protect the pipes, plants and pets as we get ready to experience the coldest air of the season this weekend.

