Bessemer Police: Teenager arrives at hospital shot in leg

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said a teenage girl was shot in the leg Friday afternoon.

Officers said a shooting was reported by staff at UAB West hospital around 4:55 pm. Officers said the teen victim’s injury was non-life threatening.

The victim told officers she did not see who shot her. She was in a house when it happened.

Police are attempting to verify the location of the shooting. Nothing else has been released about the victim’s age.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

