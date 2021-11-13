Bessemer Police: Teenager arrives at hospital shot in leg

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said a teenage girl was shot in the leg Friday afternoon.

Officers said a shooting was reported by staff at UAB West hospital around 4:55 pm. Officers said the teen victim’s injury was non-life threatening.

The victim told officers she did not see who shot her. She was in a house when it happened.

Police are attempting to verify the location of the shooting. Nothing else has been released about the victim’s age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.