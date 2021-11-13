Bessemer Police: Man shot several times, killed during argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed Friday afternoon.

Officers said it happened at 3:09 p.m. in the 800 block of 32nd Street North.

Investigators said at least three males were in a car and got into an argument which led to the victim being shot several times. The man died on the scene.

Officers said one person ran off, and the driver reported the incident to the police.

So far, there are no charges in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.