4 people shot, 2 were killed in Southwest Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people were shot in Birmingham Friday night and two of those victims died, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said about 30 rounds were fired in the 1100 block of 33rd Street Southwest around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said four people were shot in a vehicle. Two men were found shot to death in the backseat of the vehicle.

Two people, also males, were shot and found outside of the car. They were taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police said they are gathering evidence, talking to people in the area, and trying to understand how these victims knew each other.

Three vehicles, including the victims’ car, were shot into according to officers. Several weapons were recovered at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody.

Birmingham Police ask if you have any information in the crime call them at 205-254-7777.

Investigation in SW Birmingham (WBRC)

