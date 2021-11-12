TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A massive transformation appears to be in the works for a big swath of west Alabama, and it has the potential to affect thousands of people. It’s a game-changer and many who live in in rural Marengo County believe it could be life changing.

“Trees and bushes out there today. Tomorrow we’re looking at the metropolis of Demopolis,” said state senator Bobby Singleton.

The West Alabama Corridor would connect Tuscaloosa to Mobile in five years.

Here’s a breakdown of the construction work will entail, according to the governor’s office:

a southern portion will begin at Highway 43 in Thomasville and run north to the south intersection with the Linden Bypass.

a northern portion will begin from the north intersection with the Linden Bypass to Highway 69 North of Moundville.

the project will add two additional lanes to existing U.S. 43 to south of Linden.

widening will continue north on Highway 43 to Linden.

Highway 43 will then bypass on the east side of Linden following the previous Linden Bypass alignment.

north of Linden the project will add two lanes to the existing two lanes of Highway 69.

the project will cross U.S. 80 and continue north on Highway 69 through Greensboro where it will ultimately connect with the existing four lanes of Highway 69 north of Moundville.

“New jobs. Your legacy is going to be safer highways,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told local and state leaders who played a role in making the West Alabama Corridor a reality.

It’s a project worth close to $800 million dollars, all coming from the Rebuild Alabama Act. Mayor Maddox, along with Governor Kay Ivey and other state leaders officially broke ground following the announcement in Linden.

When will construction start?

“Early spring of ‘22 in its first part and it will take about 5 to 6 years,” said Governor Ivey.

In short an avenue of change in West Alabama is on the way.

