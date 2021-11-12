LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

University of Alabama opens on-campus veteran’s clinic

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama officials dedicated a new on-campus veteran’s clinic on Veterans Day.

It took three years of hard work and big donations to get it done. Several thousand people on campus are veterans or are affiliated with them, making them eligible for healthcare offered to veterans through this new clinic. Appointments and lab work can be done there, along with tele-medicine if necessary.

The clinic offers support to UA faculty, staff and students who are veterans and eligible for VA health care. Sponsors like UA Student Life donated $75,000, while another $75,000 came from the Alabama Marines Foundation, Campus Veterans Association and David and Linda Ford. Organizers called this a great opportunity for veterans on campus.

“Well, I think it just leads into our students being able to take a break from class, come get the healthcare that they need without having to take a day off from class or missing class. Again with our workers on campus, they’re able to come over, have an appointment, with less time off from work,” according to David Blair, UA’s Director of Veterans and Military Affairs.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center partnered with UA to staff the facility one day a week. They’re working to increase that to three or four days a week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl, accused of smuggling drug into jail
Job scheme
Gadsden woman warns others about job scam
UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby SOURCE: UAB Hospital
‘Curtis was a fighter’: UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby
Garrett Walker
Attorney for Garrett Walker’s family speaks about his death
Shooting investigation
9-year-old girl shot in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon in stable condition, ‘doing much better’

Latest News

Renovation of The Venue at Coosa Landing
Renovation of The Venue at Coosa Landing
UA opens VA clinic on campus
UA opens VA clinic on campus
Officials across the country and here in Alabama are fighting the COVID-19 Vaccine mandate, but...
Alabama Veterans react To military vaccine mandates
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers