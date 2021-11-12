University of Alabama opens on-campus veteran’s clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama officials dedicated a new on-campus veteran’s clinic on Veterans Day.

It took three years of hard work and big donations to get it done. Several thousand people on campus are veterans or are affiliated with them, making them eligible for healthcare offered to veterans through this new clinic. Appointments and lab work can be done there, along with tele-medicine if necessary.

The clinic offers support to UA faculty, staff and students who are veterans and eligible for VA health care. Sponsors like UA Student Life donated $75,000, while another $75,000 came from the Alabama Marines Foundation, Campus Veterans Association and David and Linda Ford. Organizers called this a great opportunity for veterans on campus.

“Well, I think it just leads into our students being able to take a break from class, come get the healthcare that they need without having to take a day off from class or missing class. Again with our workers on campus, they’re able to come over, have an appointment, with less time off from work,” according to David Blair, UA’s Director of Veterans and Military Affairs.

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center partnered with UA to staff the facility one day a week. They’re working to increase that to three or four days a week.

