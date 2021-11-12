Sweet Reunion: Big brother surprise at Hoover elementary school

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet reunion for a younger brother in Hoover on Friday.

Brandon Payne, a member of the U.S. Air Force, has been deployed since February. He just returned home and surprised his little brother during his lunch period at Gwin Elementary School.

Brandon’s 5th grade brother did not know he was home. He was happy and emotional when big brother greeted him in the lunch line.

Brandon said, ”I love him to death and I know he loves me. He’s my little dude. Super close. I’d die for him. He’s one of the most important people in my life and I love him. He’s awesome.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.