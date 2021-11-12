LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sweet Reunion: Big brother surprise at Hoover elementary school

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet reunion for a younger brother in Hoover on Friday.

Brandon Payne, a member of the U.S. Air Force, has been deployed since February. He just returned home and surprised his little brother during his lunch period at Gwin Elementary School.

Brandon’s 5th grade brother did not know he was home. He was happy and emotional when big brother greeted him in the lunch line.

Brandon said, ”I love him to death and I know he loves me. He’s my little dude. Super close. I’d die for him. He’s one of the most important people in my life and I love him. He’s awesome.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
PD: Shots fired in road rage incident in Vestavia Hills, man arrested
Sheriff: Man dead after being struck by Talladega police officer during pursuit
Dense Fog Advisory Friday
FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory through 8 a.m. Friday morning
Garrett Walker
Attorney for Garrett Walker’s family speaks about his death

Latest News

U.S. Airman surprises little brother at Hoover school
U.S. Airman surprises little brother at Hoover school
A Mother's Journey - Lynlee Nichols
‘I gave birth to a child I’d never seen’: A mother’s miracle COVID journey
Lynlee Nichols talks about her COVID-19 journey and motherhood
Lynlee Nichols talks about her COVID-19 journey and motherhood
PD: Shots fired in road rage incident in Vestavia Hills, man arrested