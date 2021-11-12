LawCall
Sideline Game of the Week preview: J.O. at Mountain Brook

By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jackson-Olin is looking to go where only one Mustang team has gone before.

J.O. takes on Mountain Brook for round two of the high school football playoffs.

J.O. has only advanced past the second round one time in school history.

Coach Tim Vakahkus has his team ready to try to take down Mountain Brook to punch their ticket to round three.

Vakakes said, “Their defensive staff does such a great job, they’ve given up 83 points all season and you take out 51 to Thompson and you got 30 something points in the other ten games.”

Coach calls his players resilient.

Don’t forget you can watch highlights from our game of the week and dozens of area games tonight at 10:25 on WBRC Sideline and on our WBRC streaming apps.

