Sideline Game of the Week preview: J.O. at Mountain Brook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jackson-Olin is looking to go where only one Mustang team has gone before.

J.O. takes on Mountain Brook for round two of the high school football playoffs.

J.O. has only advanced past the second round one time in school history.

Coach Tim Vakahkus has his team ready to try to take down Mountain Brook to punch their ticket to round three.

Vakakes said, “Their defensive staff does such a great job, they’ve given up 83 points all season and you take out 51 to Thompson and you got 30 something points in the other ten games.”

Coach calls his players resilient.

