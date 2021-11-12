LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Recall expanded for shrimp sold in southeast

Recall expanded for shrimp sold in Southeast
Recall expanded for shrimp sold in Southeast(Southeastern Grocers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBRC) - Southeastern Grocers says it has expanded the recall for it’s Fisherman’s Wharf Brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.

Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, says the recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product. The product has a best by date of April 5th and April 6th of 2023.

If you have this product, you are advised to throw it away or return it to a store for a full refund.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
PD: Shots fired in road rage incident in Vestavia Hills, man arrested
Sheriff: Man dead after being struck by Talladega police officer during pursuit
Dense Fog Advisory Friday
FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory through 8 a.m. Friday morning

Latest News

Birmingham pastors marched and prayed for the recovery of a nine-year-old girl who was shot...
Birmingham clergy and community activists march against gun violence
West Alabama Corridor project
West Alabama Corridor would connect Tuscaloosa to Mobile
Source: WBRC video
City of Coaling honors brothers killed in Pearl Harbor attack
Source: WBRC video
Prayer walk to honor those lost during pandemic