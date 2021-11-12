Recall expanded for shrimp sold in southeast

(WBRC) - Southeastern Grocers says it has expanded the recall for it’s Fisherman’s Wharf Brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.

Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, says the recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product. The product has a best by date of April 5th and April 6th of 2023.

If you have this product, you are advised to throw it away or return it to a store for a full refund.

