Prayer walk planned in Gadsden for people impacted by COVID-19

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Protectors Project in East Alabama is giving you a way to honor those lost to COVID-19.

The community is invited to come out Saturday, November 13, 2021, to the Prayer Walk. You’re welcome to bring signs, shirts and more to remember those family and friends. They also plan to remember those who are hospitalized and the people caring for them.

Karen Reed with the Community Protectors says it’s important to show gratitude and appreciation to those working in hospitals.

“It’s so important that we keep them lifted up,” says Reed. “Because if it were not for the staff and people who have gone through what they have gone through we wouldn’t be where we are. We would not be taking the precautions that we’re taking now. I think it’s very important that we remember that. This is not over.”

The walk begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Mort Glosser Amphitheater. There will also be a community health fair that begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Life Center, 2001 E. Broad St. Covid testing, vaccines, and booster shots will be available.

Health educator, Charmane Grant and Rev. Dr. Tommie Watkins Jr. will speak about healthy lifestyles and mental health.

“They can also get other information not just for Covid-19, but we’ll be doing blood pressure checks,” says Reed. “Talking about diabetes, pre-diabetes. We will have different people there about your health - period.”

The Community Protectors Project started in 2020 during the civil unrest throughout the country. Karen Reed says they decided to create a Bible study group which led to community service projects like these.

“When we started we decided that it’s okay to study the Bible but we need to put our studies into action,” says Reed. “These are projects that we’re doing to put our money where our mouths are.”

For more information on the Community Protectors Project, visit https://communityprotectorsproject.org/.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.