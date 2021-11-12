Pair of Coaling brothers honored after their deaths in Pearl Harbor attack

COALING, Ala. (WBRC) - The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is a distant memory to many people, but it’s more personal in Coaling.

Friday, people gathered outside of Coaling Town Hall to honor two fallen sons of the community. Brothers Daniel P. Jones and Woodrow Wilson Jones were sailors aboard the USS Arizona who died in the 1941 attack. Their bodies were never recovered.

A stone monument in their memory was unveiled on Friday. Members of their family attended a ceremony in their honor and also spoke. “This monument will stand strong for years and years to come, reminding us and our loved ones how blessed we are to have soldiers that have their all so we can have the kind of life that the Lord intended us to have. Woodrow and DP this is your day, and thanks to all who made it possible,” Jamie Jones told the crowd.

Those who organized the event and had the monument built wanted to recognize not just the Jones Brothers, but many others who lost their lives in service of this country.

