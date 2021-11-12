LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pair of Coaling brothers honored after their deaths in Pearl Harbor attack

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALING, Ala. (WBRC) - The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is a distant memory to many people, but it’s more personal in Coaling.

Friday, people gathered outside of Coaling Town Hall to honor two fallen sons of the community. Brothers Daniel P. Jones and Woodrow Wilson Jones were sailors aboard the USS Arizona who died in the 1941 attack. Their bodies were never recovered.

A stone monument in their memory was unveiled on Friday. Members of their family attended a ceremony in their honor and also spoke. “This monument will stand strong for years and years to come, reminding us and our loved ones how blessed we are to have soldiers that have their all so we can have the kind of life that the Lord intended us to have. Woodrow and DP this is your day, and thanks to all who made it possible,” Jamie Jones told the crowd.

Those who organized the event and had the monument built wanted to recognize not just the Jones Brothers, but many others who lost their lives in service of this country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
Joseph Hunt
PD: Shots fired in road rage incident in Vestavia Hills, man arrested
Sheriff: Man dead after being struck by Talladega police officer during pursuit
Dense Fog Advisory Friday
FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory through 8 a.m. Friday morning

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Tuscaloosa County Commission supports millions of dollars of upgrades to county jail
Hamza Abusiaf
Man faces charges of assault with bodily fluids in the Shelby Co. Jail
Fmr. Ensley High School property demolition
Former Ensley High School property to become home, mixed-use development
Changes coming to Tuscaloosa County Jail
Changes coming to Tuscaloosa County Jail
West Alabama corridor project
West Alabama corridor project