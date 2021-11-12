LawCall
Orphaned puma kittens rescued by Memphis Zoo

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo recently teamed up with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to rescue four orphaned puma kittens.

The kittens were born in the backyard of a Washington home, but, when U.S. Fish and Wildlife attempted to relocate the mother and the kittens, the mother abandoned her young.

After two days of the mother not returning USFW stepped in for the health and safety of the puma kittens.

The kittens were flown to Memphis by FedEx as a part of the company’s FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative and arrived safely at the Memphis Zoo.

The puma kittens were malnourished and dehydrated after being rescued, but they have since put on weight and reportedly doing well.

See more information in the press release from the Memphis Zoo below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

