LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead

(WPTA)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after Opelika police found a 2-year-old dead.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, at approximately 7 a.m., the Opelika Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Cherry Circle in reference to a child unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found the child dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Harris says the child’s body is being sent to Montgomery for a postmortem autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more information as we gather details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Person in custody following road rage incident in Vestavia Hills
Sheriff: Man dead after being struck by Talladega police officer during pursuit
Dense Fog Advisory Friday
FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory through 8 a.m. Friday morning
Garrett Walker
Attorney for Garrett Walker’s family speaks about his death

Latest News

A celebration of life and survival Friday for an Alabama mother who delivered her second child...
Mom who had COVID while giving birth to 2nd child gets ready to leave Brookwood Medical Center
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
Surveillance photo of Lonnie Coffman in Washington, D.C.
Falkville Capitol riot suspect pleads guilty to multiple felony charges
ALEA partners with Shelby Co. to open new Driver’s license office