Opelika police investigating after 2-year-old found dead

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after Opelika police found a 2-year-old dead.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, at approximately 7 a.m., the Opelika Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Cherry Circle in reference to a child unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found the child dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Harris says the child’s body is being sent to Montgomery for a postmortem autopsy.

