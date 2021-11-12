LawCall
Officials search for missing Talladega teen

Breanna May Weaver
Breanna May Weaver(Talladega Sheriffs Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Talladega County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on November 4.

Breanna May Weaver was last seen leaving her home in Talladega and has not returned since.

Breanna is 5′1″ about 145 lbs with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

It is believed she may be in the Montgomery area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121.

