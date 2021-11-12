LawCall
Montgomery child dies after being hit by vehicle Wednesday

Montgomery police have confirmed that a child who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon...
Montgomery police have confirmed that a child who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon has died from his injuries.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A child who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The child, 10-year-old Messiah Lawrence, of Montgomery, was rushed to an area hospital in life-threatening condition around 3:30 p.m. He has since died from his injuries.

The Montgomery Police Department said the collision happened in the area of Augusta Avenue and Richmond Road, near the old Floyd Elementary School building. The driver of the 2006 Chrysler 300 that struck the child was not injured, the police department confirmed.

An investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

