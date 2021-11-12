Heart Gallery Alabama: Traci

Traci, born June 2009, is a very sweet girl who likes to help others. She loves being outdoors and playing sports.

She is very good athlete. She loves animals. Traci enjoys school and is a good student. She takes pride in her school performance. Her favorite subject is science and she wants to be an astronaut one day. She hopes to go to the space and rocket center.

Traci will do well in a two-parent home with other kids.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

