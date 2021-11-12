FIRST ALERT: Mild temps as the morning fog clears; a few evening showers possible in some areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning. We made it to Friday!

We begin our morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of our counties until 8am, with visibilities a quarter of a mile or less.

If you’re not seeing fog in your area now, you could see it drift in before you begin your morning drive.

AccuTrack radar isn’t showing any precipitation out there this morning for us, and it’s also dry across the southeast.

Looking at The Next 24 hours our temps warm into the mid 60s by noontime…and into the mid to upper 60s…to even low 70s in some areas.

A mild disturbance could send a few sprinkles in various areas late this evening.

The Next Big Thing is what happens to our temps this weekend. Lows tonight are expected to bottom out in the upper 30s…and highs tomorrow just into the 50s. Sunday morning’s temps are expected to grab our attention. Much like last Sunday morning, our lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s. Some rural or low lying areas could even drop below the freezing point.

If you’re headed out to Christmas in the Country at Homestead Hollow in Springville tomorrow, take a jacket with you. It’s expected to be quite chilly.

Both Alabama and Auburn have home games this weekend, and both games kickoff around 11am tomorrow. Temps will struggle to get into the low 50s in Tuscaloosa. Auburn will likely just warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Beyond the weekend we are forecasting a slow warmup through Wednesday and Thursday, with morning temps eventually getting into the 40s to 50s….and highs into the low 70s.

I hope you have a great weekend!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.