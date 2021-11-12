LawCall
‘A COVID miracle story’: A mother’s journey

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A celebration of life and survival Friday for an Alabama mother who delivered her second child while fighting COVID-19 from a hospital bed.

Lynlee Nichols is being released from rehab at Brookwood Medical Center after she was diagnosed and hospitalized for weeks with COVID-19.

Lynlee spent 45 days in critical care in a Montgomery hospital. While she was there she gave birth to her second child. Next Lynee was to transferred to Brookwood Medical Center where she was to be placed on ECMO to help her lungs.

Lynlee subsequently spent an additional 45 days in CCU, CVR/CVSU prior to her admission to Brookwood’s Rehab Unit.

Doctors said they thought she would need a lung transplant, but she recovered and no longer needs one.

Brookwood doctors and staff call Lynlee’s journey a COVID miracle story that they are excited to share. The hospital staff planned a parade to honor Lynlee’s journey home.

