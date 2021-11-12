Cam Newton arrives with teammates after rejoining the Carolina Panthers

This article has 260 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers tweeted out video of quarterback Cam Newton arriving with some of his teammates late Friday morning.

The video is only six seconds long but it already tells a story, with Newton smiling and clearly happy to be back in Charlotte.

QB1 with 2 & 11 🤟 pic.twitter.com/yTjrcc43jH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 12, 2021

Outside of Bank of America Stadium Friday, people were seen in their Newton jerseys and the fans are saying they are pumped and it was high time for Cam to come back home.

Fans said Thursday’s announcement that Cam Newton had officially passed the physical and signed the contract was a shock, but a good one.

NFL Network is reporting that Newton has a one-year-deal with the Panthers worth up to $10 million for the rest of the year.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he spoke to the quarterback on the phone Tuesday night about the return and he “emphatically” said yes.

Now, fans say they’re going to make it a point to be here to see Cam in action.

“Delighted, excited. Didn’t want him to leave to start with and want him to finish here so totally thrilled,” fan Misty Bickerly said.

“With the losses we’ve had last couple of games, it was kinda like ‘Is this season going to be a wash?’ But now that he’s back, I feel like we’ve got a shot and, if nothing else, we’ve got the energy back. And I feel like this team needed that,” fan Jackson Williams said.

