LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cam Newton arrives with teammates after rejoining the Carolina Panthers

The video is only six seconds long but it already tells a story, with Newton smiling and clearly happy to be back in Charlotte.
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 12, 2019. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Panthers have agreed to a one-year contact to bring quarterback Cam Newton back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Sharonne Hayes and Brad Dickerson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 260 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 18 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers tweeted out video of quarterback Cam Newton arriving with some of his teammates late Friday morning.

The video is only six seconds long but it already tells a story, with Newton smiling and clearly happy to be back in Charlotte.

Related: QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers

Outside of Bank of America Stadium Friday, people were seen in their Newton jerseys and the fans are saying they are pumped and it was high time for Cam to come back home.

Fans said Thursday’s announcement that Cam Newton had officially passed the physical and signed the contract was a shock, but a good one.

NFL Network is reporting that Newton has a one-year-deal with the Panthers worth up to $10 million for the rest of the year.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he spoke to the quarterback on the phone Tuesday night about the return and he “emphatically” said yes.

Now, fans say they’re going to make it a point to be here to see Cam in action.

“Delighted, excited. Didn’t want him to leave to start with and want him to finish here so totally thrilled,” fan Misty Bickerly said.

“With the losses we’ve had last couple of games, it was kinda like ‘Is this season going to be a wash?’ But now that he’s back, I feel like we’ve got a shot and, if nothing else, we’ve got the energy back. And I feel like this team needed that,” fan Jackson Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
32-year-old Taylor Lashawn Hampton
Woman leads police on high speed chase; 5-year-old jumps from the car
PD: Shots fired in road rage incident in Vestavia Hills, man arrested
Sheriff: Man dead after being struck by Talladega police officer during pursuit
Dense Fog Advisory Friday
FIRST ALERT: Dense Fog Advisory through 8 a.m. Friday morning

Latest News

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
Birmingham City Council votes to bring in USFL
Former Alabama star was 53 years old
Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home
Cam Newton
NFL Report: Patriots release Cam Newton