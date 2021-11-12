LawCall
Birmingham clergy and community activists march against gun violence

By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, Birmingham pastors marched and prayed for the recovery of a nine-year-old girl who was shot after coming home from school on Wednesday. Authorities said the girl, Ja’liyah Baker was caught in a dispute between two men. An arrest has been made in this shooting.

There is growing frustration at the recent gun violence in Birmingham and how children are being caught and hurt as innocent victims of that violence. Friday, those pastors and community activists took to the streets asking for those prayers and actions to protect the children. Birmingham clergy marched to the spot where nine-year-old Ja’liyah Baker was shot while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

“We know she is struggling for her existence. An evil spirit tried to take her life,” Rev. Morrell Todd said.

The group prayed for gun violence to end, and for the recovery of the Ja’liyah. They called on others to join them in opposing gun violence where innocent lives are at risk. “We got to stop hurting one another. Put down your guns. Put down your guns,” Pastor A.B. Jackson Sr. said.

Pastor Jackson lost his son to gun violence. “It’s time out for all the killing. When is enough, enough,“ Jackson said.

The group called on people in communities across Birmingham to speak out and oppose the violence. “The only way this is going to stop, I’m calling on all my black men in this community. It’s time for us to come together. Black men, protect our women and children,” Eldridge Knighton, President of Morrell Todd Homes said.

The clergy and community activists all said they will continue to speak out, to march, and pray until they see an end of gun violence where children end up being the innocent victims.

