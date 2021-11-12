Anniston opening warming station at Carver Community Center

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - As colder weather approaches, the city of Anniston is opening a warming center for all residents.

Starting Saturday at 5 p.m., the Carver Community Center will open its doors. They’ll provide meals, showers and resting areas to those in need.

The warming station is led by the Community Task Force on Homelessness. The Anniston City Council established the Community Homelessness Task Force to provide policies, plans, and programs to facilitate and coordinate efforts among community partners to improve the response to the homeless population.

Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s Public Information Officer, says all are welcome. There is still a mask mandate at city facilities, so they will be required and provided at the center.

“Sometimes these centers can have as many as 30-40 people come if the temperatures drop low enough,” says Hodges. “So we’re going to have the adequate space to space everyone out safely. That said though, for the sake of staff and volunteers that are there, as well as everyone else that’s using the warming station, it would be a wise idea to have a mask. If not, again there will be some available at the warming station.”

The warming station will be open daily until this Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 a.m.

If you’re interested in donating meals or helping with meal preparation, contact Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.

For more information on the warming station, please contact the Carver Community Center at 256-231-7630.

