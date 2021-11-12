ALEA asks for public’s help after Oct. 31 Macon County homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found on Oct. 31 in the Brownsfield Community of Macon County.

The victim, identified as John Deviasi Baker, also known as “Debo” or “Punky,” was shot to death, ALEA confirmed.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed the SBI investigation involves the county’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who knows Baker’s last known whereabouts before his death, or any information regarding the shooting, to call SBI Special Agent Senior Anthony Green at 334-850-2958 or ALEA’s Central Communications Center at 334-270-1122.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can leave a message on SBI’s tip line at 800-392-8011 or call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 (STOP).

Few other details about the investigation are clear.

