4 new storm shelters to be built across Hale Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hale County Emergency Management Agency has announced four new storm shelters will be built across the county thanks to a grant.

Each shelter will hold 50 people.

The locations are:

  • Ball park in Moundville
  • Akron City Hall
  • Greensboro Fire Dept.
  • Sawyerville Fire Dept.

Three tornadoes touched down in Hale County in March of 2021.

Two alternate sites, Friendship and Gallion Fire Department, will be considered if there is money left over.

EMA’s goal is to have the shelters in place before the beginning of tornado season in March.

