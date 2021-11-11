LawCall
Women’s Summit Q&A with Sarah Verser

By Sarah Verser
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We know women are still struggling to recover during this COVID-19 pandemic. Studies show more women than men lost their jobs during the workplace, and women are slower to be able to return to work.

Experts believe the childcare crisis is a major factor.

WBRC’s Sarah Verser is working to connect families to resources to help ease the impact of the loss and the pandemic.

WBRC is hosting speakers who will take questions and discuss resources available to women and families.

The Women’s Summit panel will be live on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. on our WBRC streaming apps and WBRC Facebook.

Here are the guests:

Dr. Cynthia Anthony, President and CEO of Lawson State Community College

Dr. LaRhonda Magras - YWCA

Joan Wright-Executive Director of Child Care Resources

Sheila Tyson- Jefferson County Commissioner

Dr. Stephanie Yates- Collat School of Business

