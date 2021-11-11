LawCall
What criteria justifies an Amber Alert?

The system, created in 1996, has led to the safe return of more than 1,000 children.
The system, created in 1996, has led to the safe return of more than 1,000 children.
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a couple of factors must be at play before an Amber Alert is issued.

“The criteria for an Amber Alert is a child under the age of 18 that has been abducted, or… is believed to be in some type of danger, or there’s some type of serious bodily injury that could come to that child,” Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA explained.

Sgt. Burkett said delays in Amber Alerts can happen if officials are not notified as soon as possible.

“I understand everybody wants to do as much as they can to try to locate that a missing child but go ahead and make that call [to authorities] to start that process,” Burkett advised.

He said in missing persons investigations, every minute matters.

“Those hours after somebody goes missing, for law-enforcement, are the most precious,” Burkett said. “Once you realize you’re missing your child, or you think there’s some type of situation where they may be in danger, right then go ahead and contact your local authorities and they can begin the process for making those notifications while they conduct the investigations simultaneously. "

Sgt. Burkett said always let someone know where you and your family are, and make sure you have enough descriptive information to give police to help them find your loved one.

