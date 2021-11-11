Tour of Legacy Arena renovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legacy Arena’s makeover is almost complete. We got a sneak preview of the re-vamped venue Wednesday.

The arena, which is set to open in December, boasts more food and drink options, new seats, and escalators - which the old arena, built in 1976, did not have.

BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider says the goal was an open layout for a better fan experience.

Snider said, “You gotta create that excitement, that entertainment component of it. I think everybody’s going to say, Birmingham has a great new arena!”

Birmingham’s G league team, the Squadron, will have their home opener in legacy arena December 5 to mark the grand re-opening.

