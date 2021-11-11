Tarrant mayor: Teenager killed in domestic dispute

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton said a teenager was killed in a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon November 11, 2021.

Newton said the victim was a male.

WBRC confirmed this was a domestic dispute that resulted in a homicide on Hall Street.

Tarrant Police have a suspect and are actively investigating the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.