Tarrant mayor: Teenager killed in domestic dispute
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton said a teenager was killed in a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon November 11, 2021.
Newton said the victim was a male.
WBRC confirmed this was a domestic dispute that resulted in a homicide on Hall Street.
Tarrant Police have a suspect and are actively investigating the case.
