Sheriff: Man dead after being struck by Talladega police officer during pursuit

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Talladega Police officer ran over a man during a pursuit Monday afternoon.

Officials tell WBRC the incident happened during a pursuit by a Talladega County Sheriff’s deputy.

During the pursuit, a Talladega Police officer joined in.

When the vehicle being pursued slowed down at one point, deputies say some occupants of the vehicle jumped out.

That’s when the Talladega officer ran over one of the occupants. That person is identified as Brandon McFry.

ALEA is investigating the incident, according to the Talladega County Sheriff.

We’ve reached out to ALEA for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

Talladega Police have declined to comment about the incident.

